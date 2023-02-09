Dorset Police says it has minority of 'unacceptable' staff
Dorset Police has said it has a minority of staff whose behaviour is "unacceptable".
Responding to concerns by its Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) David Sidwick, the force said "we do not want them in our organisation".
It comes after a staff member was jailed for theft last month and five officers were suspended over allegedly offensive WhatsApp texts last year.
The force said the "vast majority" of its staff were professional.
The comments come after Mr Sidwick laid down a challenge to the force to explain what efforts were being taken to stamp out abuse and vet staff.
He said recent court cases may have shaken public confidence in the force, and also asked at last week's police and crime panel meeting what protections were in place for "whistleblowers".
He raised the case of Metropolitan Police officer and serial rapist David Carrick, David Carrick who was sentenced on Tuesday to at least 30 years in prison.
Acting Chief Constable Sam de Reya said work was already "well underway" to provide a response to the PCC.
She said the force continued to "prioritise standards in our vetting and counter corruption arrangements" so only suitable individuals were employed.
"The public should quite rightly have confidence that police officers and staff strive to attain the highest standards of ethical behaviour, and that when these standards fall below expectations, swift and robust action is taken," she said.
The acting chief constable said the force focussed on giving staff the confidence to "call out and report any abusive, inappropriate or discriminatory behaviour".
"We know the vast majority of employees within the organisation are professional and do not demonstrate unacceptable behaviour," she said.
"There is a minority who do, and we do not want them in our organisation."
