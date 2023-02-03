Dorset police constable accused of rape appears in court

Dorset Police HQ at Winfrith
Serving Dorset police officer PC Ravi Canhye is currently suspended from the force

A serving police officer has indicated not guilty pleas to two counts of rape and six other sexual offences.

The charges against Dorset Police officer PC Ravi Canhye relate to two women, one of whom he is accused of raping twice while off duty in August 2022.

The 46-year-old, who is currently suspended, appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday afternoon.

He was bailed to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 9 March.

The other charges against the police constable include one of attempted rape and five sexual assaults.

A spokesman for Dorset Police said PC Canhye, of Fernhill Close in Poole, was suspended when the allegations were made and has remained suspended throughout the investigation.

