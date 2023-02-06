Poole: Firefighters tackle blaze at former college building
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a former college building in Poole.
Crews from across Dorset were called after the fire in the building on Constitution Hill Road broke out on Sunday shortly after 16:00 GMT.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue urged people living nearby to keep their windows and doors closed due to large amount of smoke.
The road remains closed from the B3068 Ringwood Road to Felton Road. People are being urged to avoid the area.
