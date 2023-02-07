Bournemouth Christchurch Poole strip clubs policy quashed by court
- Published
A council's policy of having no limit on the number of licenced strip clubs "ignored" concerns about their impact on women, a sexual abuse survivor has said.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council was found to have not consulted properly over the policy, following a Judicial Review brought by the woman.
The High Court ruled the council had unlawfully dismissed concerns.
BCP Council said it noted the ruling.
Following a public consultation, the authority - formed in 2019 following the merger of separate Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole borough councils - adopted a new licensing policy that allowed for an unlimited number of strip clubs in November.
'Consistently downplayed' concerns
The survivor of domestic and sexual abuse, who cannot be named, challenged the policy by Judicial Review.
The High Court heard a high number of responses to the consultation expressed concerns that strip clubs contribute to a culture in which women and girls are abused, harassed and subjected to sex-based violence.
The court ruled the council had "consistently downplayed and/or sidelined" these concerns, dismissing them as "moral objections" and councillors were told they could not take them into consideration when voting on the policy.
In his ruling, Mr Justice Choudhury also stated the council's equalities assessments failed to sufficiently consider the need to tackle discrimination against women under the Equality Act.
He quashed the decision to adopt the policy.
The claimant said: "I am glad that the judge has looked at what happened and thought about the impact on women and girls.
"In a democratic society, our concerns should not have been ignored".
Her solicitor Sasha Rozansky added her client had "wanted to stand up for what she believed in and for other women in the area".
"Her concerns are these clubs do contribute towards violence and harassment and abuse - she wanted to say 'I don't think this is right in the area I live in'," she added.
In a statement, the council said: "BCP Council notes the judgement in this matter and we are considering the council's position."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.