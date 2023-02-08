Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service opens inquiry into abuse allegations
A fire service has said it will launch an internal investigation into allegations of abusive behaviour.
In January, In January, Dorset Police opened an investigation into claims male firefighters at Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFS) had made degrading comments about victims.
A female firefighter told ITV News she had heard comments about the type of underwear women had worn in crashes.
On Wednesday a councillor said DWFS would also run its own investigation.
During a Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Authority meeting, councillor Rebecca Knox said the investigation would include speaking to every one of the service's female staff.
She said the inquiry would be led by a woman and draft terms of reference for the investigation were being prepared.
Ms Knox added that the authority has also set up a confidential help service, which any staff could use, and said support would be offered where needed.
She continued that it ought to be remembered the vast majority of staff were "good people, working hard and do a good job" but that inappropriate behaviours "will be tackled head on".
The allegations came after South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said in December it had launched an independent review of allegations of sexual harassment.
In November a report found also found the London Fire Brigade was "institutionally misogynist and racist".
