Costs of living: Dessert firm blames closure on rising prices
A catering firm is closing its doors due to rising energy costs and the price of ingredients, bosses said.
Weymouth's Naughty Fork Desserts said it was winding up the business "with a heavy heart" because it could no longer remain profitable.
The shop and delivery service said it had "explored every avenue" in a bid to stay open but had "hit a brick wall".
It will close on Saturday 11 February after serving customers with handcrafted desserts for two years.
President of the Weymouth and Portland Chamber of Commerce Paul Appleby said the closure came after the town had been hit by a "series of perfect storms".
"As a seaside town we're mostly an outdoor destination but when the weather is bad footfall is down and business has been hammered," he said.
Mr Appleby said Weymouth was well-placed with its tourism and had a good balance with its industrial sector "but as individuals they no longer have profit margins to survive".
The IT businessman said the government could do more by re-booting energy subsidies which had previously been available.
In a statement the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: "This Government will always be on the side of business.
"This is why we are providing them and other non-domestic energy users with an unprecedented £18 billion package of support this winter.
"On top of this, we have pledged to continue energy support from April onwards through our Energy Bills Discount Scheme.
"This will be at a lower rate to reflect recent price trends and to reduce taxpayer exposure to volatile energy markets."
