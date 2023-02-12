Calls for Dorset hardship fund as state support runs out
- Published
Calls for a hardship fund to help more people with rising costs will be debated after a national scheme for government support ran out within hours of it opening.
Liberal Democrats on Dorset Council have said they want a "Cost of Living Support Fund" over a two-year period.
Last month the Household Support Fund closed within hours of opening because of "unprecedented" demand.
The government said the scheme was designed to "help the most vulnerable".
The Lib Dem motion will be debated at a full council meeting on Tuesday.
'Disproportionately affected'
The group said with inflation and interest rate rises continuing to put pressure on families and household finances, the fund would be able to directly target those most in need.
It suggested more than £100,000 be paid into the fund from the central government budget, with the remaining amount taken from unallocated council reserves.
The motion states with annual inflation at its highest since 1982, people living in rural areas are disproportionately affected by fuel price increases because of the lack of public transport.
It adds those in rural areas often have to travel longer distances to reach work, education, and health services, than those in urban areas.
Previously, a Department of Work and Pensions spokesperson said the Household Support Fund existed to help "the most vulnerable through this period of rising prices".
"Funding, combined with equivalent money for devolved governments, has increased to £2.5 billion.
"Along with raising benefits in line with inflation from April, we will be sending up to £1,350 directly to those most in need throughout 2023-24," the spokesperson added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.