Holt fire: Sixty firefighters tackle thatched cottage blaze
- Published
Up to 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a thatched cottage which broke out on Friday evening.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said it received multiple calls about the incident in Holt, near Wimborne, just before 18:00 GMT.
A member of DWFRS said no members of the public had been hurt.
A spokeswoman for the service said no other properties were affected and the cause of the blaze was unknown.
The spokeswoman added that fire crews had "done a really good job" salvaging property from the cottage.
DWFRS said the road through Holt would be closed throughout the night and advised local residents to keep their windows and doors closed.
