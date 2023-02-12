Bournemouth crash: Woman on motorcycle dies in crash with car
- Published
A woman on a motorbike has died after it collided with a car in Bournemouth.
The crash involving a grey VW Polo and black Honda motorcycle took place on Castle Lane West at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
The woman, who was in her 40s, died at the scene and a man, also in his 40s and on the motorcycle, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.
The female driver of the car was uninjured.
Insp Craig Tatton, of the Dorset Police traffic unit, said: "Officers arrived very quickly at the scene and attempted to save the woman's life, but very sadly her injuries were too serious and she died at the scene.
"Our thoughts are with her family. We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident."
Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.