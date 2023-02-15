Dorset: Man appears in court over Mosterton crash death
A man accused of causing the death of a woman and injuring two others in a crash has appeared in court.
Shane Bovey, 40, of Monmouth Road, Yeovil, appeared before Poole Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
He has been charged with a series of offences after three people were struck by a car before it caught fire in Mosterton, Dorset, on 8 February.
The woman, aged in her 40s, died in hospital. Another woman and a boy were both injured.
Mr Bovey has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured, causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed, aggravated vehicle taking and making threats to kill.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court next month.
