Alice Bendall: Police still searching for missing teenager
- Published
Police have said they are still organising searches for a missing teenager.
Alice Bendall, 18, who is also known as Alex, was last seen on CCTV in Tesco in Weymouth Avenue, Dorchester, Dorset, at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday.
Dorset Police have said "active searches are ongoing and our enquiries are continuing".
Officers have been carrying out extensive searches in the Charminster and Dorchester areas.
The National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue, Wiltshire Search and Rescue, Dorset Search Dogs, Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs and Wessex 4x4 have all been involved in the search.
The teenager is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a denim body and black fabric sleeves, dark coloured jeans, Dr. Martens boots with a green lace in one boot and a purple lace in the other, a bracelet over the cuff on the right arm and carrying a small backpack.
