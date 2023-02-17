Portland High Angle Battery: 'Ghost tunnels should should be preserved'
- Published
A historian has said a historic gun battery famous for its "ghost tunnels" should remain open to the public.
High Angle Battery on Portland, Dorset, was built in the 1890s to support the south coast's defence against the threat of an invasion from France.
A consultation is exploring how best to improve and preserve the site, which could involve some areas closing.
But the below-ground complex, with its "ghost tunnels" and gun emplacements, has become popular with local people.
Local historian Stuart Morris said: "If you lose that little bit of magic, it would be a huge loss for future generations."
Cameron Wilson lives locally and said he used to visit the "ghost tunnels" with his friends.
He said: "It's actually really lovely but as a kid, when the fog rolls in, it really does feel like something out of a horror movie.
"There's a few other experiences that you have growing up on the island that we all share and it's something that brings us back to the island."
An ongoing consultation by Dorset Coast Forum, on behalf on landowner Dorset Council, is surveying residents about proposed improvements to the site.
Historic England recently classed it as "at risk" due to "ongoing erosion, which is damaging some of the buildings and tunnels.
The council is proposing to make structural improvements, enhance the variety of plants and animals, and improve safety at the site, which may include closing some or all of the tunnels.
Mr Morris said, in response to some incidents of anti-social behaviour, "they've tried fencing it off, gating it off but it doesn't last very long".
He said, while health and safety needs to be considered, he thinks "there is probably more danger in the subways in Weymouth Town Centre than here".
"I'm not aware that there have been any significant problems, other than isolated incidents," he added.
Ellie and Alex, 10 and 12, are visiting on holiday and said: "I like that you can still go in [the tunnels] and you can just explore.
"It would be sad if it was blocked off."
Steve Wallis, a senior archaeologist involved in the council project, said: "Portland Harbour was critically important as the only place between Portsmouth and Plymouth where naval ships can safely anchor."
But he said improvement works were important as "the general condition of the site could be improved".
"One of the major concerns is the tunnels," he said. "It's not necessarily that we want to close them, it's just how do you get information to people without putting them in danger?"
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.