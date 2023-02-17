Dorset gamekeeper fined over dead birds of prey found at home
A gamekeeper has been fined after protected birds of prey were found dead at his home along with banned poisons and an unlicensed shotgun.
Paul Allen, 54, was investigated by police after a poisoned red kite was discovered on the Shaftesbury Estate in Wimborne St Giles, Dorset, in 2020.
At Weymouth Magistrates' Court earlier this month, Allen pleaded guilty to seven rural and wildlife crimes.
He was fined £2,022 and given a 15-week jail sentence suspended for one year.
All birds of prey in the UK are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and killing them is illegal.
Police began investigating when it was revealed the dead red kite found on the estate, of which Allen was head gamekeeper, contained high levels of rat poison brodifacoum.
The court heard a search of his home and land revealed stashes of poisons, including two bottles of banned pesticide strychnine along with other chemicals associated with killing birds of prey.
Police also found six shot buzzards and parts of three more of the large birds on a fire, as well as a loaded shotgun that was unlicensed.
During mitigation, the court was told Allen had been recently widowed and has two teenage children.
The gamekeeper, who no longer works at the estate, admitted two charges of possessing the dead birds, two of failing to comply with firearms rules and three offences relating to the chemicals.
Speaking after the conviction, RSPB investigations officer Thomas Grose described the discovery of the dead buzzards as "truly shocking".
"This is yet another example of a gamekeeper being prosecuted in connection with raptor persecution offences on land managed for gamebird shooting," he said.
