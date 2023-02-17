Arrest after flag removed from Dorchester Library LGBTQ+ stand
A woman has been arrested after an incident at an LGBTQ+ stand in Dorchester Library.
Dorset Police is investigating a public order incident on Friday 10 February at 15:00 GMT.
The force said items were allegedly thrown at the stand, a flag removed and "hateful" comments were made to a boy.
A 34-year-old woman from Dorchester was arrested on suspicion of causing racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage.
She was also arrested on suspicion of theft and a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence and has been released on police bail.
PC Josh Hurwood urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident at the library in Charles Street to contact police.
He added: "I am particularly keen to speak to the young boy who was reportedly approached by the woman as he may have important information to help our enquiries."
