Sherborne: Almshouse facing uncertain future
- Published
The future of an almshouse which has offered accommodation for 575 years in a town is in doubt.
St Johns' House in Sherborne, Dorset, opened for retired residents in 1448.
Trustees of its charity have launched a consultation after a financial review found the way it was currently run was not sustainable.
They said costs to maintain the Grade I listed building had spiralled and Covid had led to a drop in residents as "community living was less attractive".
In a statement the trustees said: "During the last three to four years, we have found it increasingly difficult to attract new residents.
"While St Johns' provides full services accommodation it is not a care home and we have found that people who are fit enough to enjoy all that St Johns' has to offer are now seeking to live independently rather than part of a community.
"The trustees are vey sad at the possibility that our current operation may have to change and are very mindful of the anxiety and stress that this news will bring."
The statement added there was "a risk we may have to make redundancies".
A decision on the future of the house, which is made up of 19 en-suite rooms, is expected to be made by the trustees in the coming weeks.
