Alex Bendall: Image of missing teen's distinctive top released
- Published
Police searching for a teenager who has been missing for a week have released a picture of a hooded jumper they were thought to be wearing.
Alex Bendall, also known as Alice, was reported missing from Dorchester, Dorset on 12 February.
The last known sighting of the 18-year-old was at 19:41 GMT on Saturday 11 February in Cornwall Road, Dorchester.
Dorset Police said it hoped the distinctive top "will help the public remember any possible sightings".
The force said Alex was known to be wearing the black jumper on 11 February under a a green puffa-style body warmer and dark coloured jeans.
Alex was also wearing Dr Martens boots with a green lace in one boot and a purple lace in the other, a bracelet over the cuff on the right arm and carrying a small backpack.
CCTV also shows the teenager, described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, in Tesco in Weymouth Avenue, in the town at about 19:30 on Saturday.
Ch Insp Danny Thompson of Dorset Police, said: "We are continuing to do everything we can to locate Alex and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has come forward and provided information.
"Our efforts are ongoing to piece together Alex's movements and I would continue to ask anyone who has home CCTV or doorbell cameras, or was driving in the town centre with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle, to please check their footage for anything that may help us."
Officers have been carrying out extensive searches in the Charminster and Dorchester areas.
The National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue, Wiltshire Search and Rescue, Dorset Search Dogs, Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs and Wessex 4x4 have all been involved.
