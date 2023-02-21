Frampton's church bells ring out after decades of silence
Three-hundred-year-old church bells have rung for the first time in decades thanks to a dedicated group of villagers.
The bells at St Mary's in Frampton, near Dorchester, Dorset, fell silent more than 30 years ago after concerns were raised about their safety.
But they are now back in regular use after long-time campanologist Gareth Down moved to the village.
Mr Down said there was a now team of 11 bell-ringers in the village.
The church dates from the 14th century with the oldest of the six bells cast in 1694.
But concerns about the wooden structures supporting the bells, some of which weigh a tonne, put an end to the familiar weekly accompaniment to church services.
When Mr Down moved to Frampton in 2019 he inquired about the bells.
"A report was done in 2015... that said they were safe to use but recommended we get them reconditioned.
"Some of the fittings dated back to 1920 and the "headstocks" are 100 years old," Mr Down said.
"I had a bit of concern since the last inspection and didn't want to put undue stress on the structure with getting multiple bells moving. There's quite a lot of force above your head."
The campanologist, a "tower captain" who learnt bell-ringing as a teenager, went on a recruitment drive and soon had a team of budding enthusiasts.
They were offered practice at a church in Maiden Newton and only moved back to St Mary's after a more recent inspection at the end of 2022.
However, the cost of reconditioning the bells and repairing the oak frame headstocks still remains.
"It's about £65,000, but luckily there's quite a few specialist grants out there and Salisbury Cathedral have a bell restoration fund," Mr Down said.
The village has until the end of 2025 to carry out the refurbishment when the latest safety certificate expires.
Until then the bells will continue to ring out in Frampton.
"It's been really positive, we've had masses of support, everyone's really happy to hear them," Mr Down added.
