Dorchester to Yeovil rail line to shut for 10 days for engineering work
- Published
Part of a rail line is to be closed for 10 days as part of a long-running series of engineering projects.
No weekday trains will run between Yeovil Pen Mill and Dorchester West stations from 27 February to 3 March or the following week, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.
Network Rail said it would lay new tracks and carry out other maintenance.
The branch line was previously shut for work in February 2020, November 2021 and September 2022.
The closure will be extended to Castle Cary on 6 and 7 March, preventing trains from running to Yeovil stations on both GWR and South Western Railway (SWR) services, GWR said.
SWR trains to Dorchester South, Upwey and Weymouth are not affected by the 10-day closure.
Network Rail said the work would also include station improvements at Maiden Newton.
Wessex route director Mark Killick said: "This upcoming closure means we're another step closer to a safer, more reliable railway and I'd like to thank our passengers for their patience over the next few weeks."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.