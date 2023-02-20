Holes Bay: Man lying in mud rescued from island
- Published
A man has been rescued after being found lying in "treacherous" tidal mud with his head just above the water.
A lifeboat crew and firefighters were sent at about 10:15 GMT to the south side of Pergins Island in Holes Bay, Dorset.
The man was discovered in a gully, "only responsive to voice, very cold and quite poorly", the RNLI said.
He was transferred by raft to Upton Country Park and taken by ambulance to hospital.
The RNLI said the man was lucky to have been found within 15 minutes of the Poole inshore lifeboat's launch.
Volunteer helm Ed Davies said: "It is a very difficult area of the harbour to get to and we were really fortunate that with the falling tide, we had just enough water to land some crew onto the island, so that they could get to the casualty straight away."
He said firefighters "paddled and half-swam" to the island to deliver a raft and rescue equipment.
The north part of Holes Bay is "very treacherous in parts, [with] thick gloopy mud and dangerous terrain underfoot", the RNLI added.
