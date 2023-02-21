Portland Atlantic Academy remains closed after fire
A school in Dorset is to remain closed following a fire at the site at the end of the half-term break.
At its height, about 25 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze at the Atlantic Academy on Portland on Monday afternoon.
Crews had been called to Maritime House at about 16:30 GMT, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said.
A school spokesperson said everyone was safe, but the site would remain closed at the request of the fire service.
An update for parents and students would be provided on Tuesday afternoon if a further closure was required, they added.
DWFRS said fire investigation officers would attend the premises and conduct a full inquiry into the cause of the blaze.
The Atlantic Academy is a co-educational all-through school and sixth form for children aged three to 19 for up to 1,020 pupils.
