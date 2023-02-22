Yamal Mohamed: Waste firm and director sentenced for worker's death
A waste firm has been fined and its director given a suspended jail sentence over the death of a worker who was run over by a reversing lorry.
Father-of-three Yamal Mohamed, 39, was fatally injured at FDS Waste Services in Poole, Dorset, in 2018.
Director Philip Pidgley, from St Ives, Dorset, was found guilty of failing to ensure Mr Mohamed's safety after a trial at Winchester Crown Court.
The firm was convicted of corporate manslaughter at the same trial.
It was also found guilty of failing to ensure Mr Mohamed's safety and of failing to ensure the safety of another employee who was pulled onto the conveyor belt in 2020.
On Wednesday, it was ordered to pay fines totalling £640,000 in relation to both incidents.
Pidgley was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months.
During the trial, the jury was told Mr Mohamed, from Poole, was working at the yard in Mannings Heath Road, sorting waste by hand.
The work involved removing bigger pieces of waste from a conveyor belt so they would not get stuck in machinery.
At the same time, heavy vehicles were operating in the yard, pushing the waste into the shed for sorting, the court heard.
'Cavalier approach'
On the morning of 13 December 2018, Mr Mohamed was run over by one of these vehicles as it reversed.
An air ambulance and two teams of paramedics were sent but he died at the scene.
Sentencing the firm and its director, judge Neil Garnham said there was "no suitable arrangement for keeping man and machine apart" at the yard.
He said CCTV footage of the incident with Mr Mohamed shown during the trial demonstrated an "entirely cavalier approach" to safety from the company.
It was "more a matter of good fortune than the company's competence" that there had been no incidents prior to 2018, the judge added.
