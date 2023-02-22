Inquest into Bournemouth woman's death stopped
An inquest into the death of a woman who died while detained at a psychiatric hospital 250 miles (400 km) from her home has been stopped.
Lauren Bridges, 20, from Bournemouth, died after an incident at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport, Greater Manchester, in February 2022.
Following legal discussions, the jury at the South Manchester Coroners' Court inquest was discharged on Wednesday.
It had heard two days of evidence and will reopen later this year.
Ms Bridges died at Wythenshawe Hospital, two days after she was found unresponsive in a Priory Hospital bathroom on 24 February 2022.
The inquest had heard Lauren was a "straight-A student" despite suffering from mental health problems from the age of 15.
She had panic attacks and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and struggled to leave the house, her mother said.
Lauren was first admitted to a psychiatric unit at the age of 17 and was transferred to a number of different hospitals a significant distance from her home, Lindsey Bridges told the hearing.
At the Priory hospital she was diagnosed as being autistic, the coroner heard.
