Teen arrested after boy stabbed in Bournemouth
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another boy was stabbed.
Dorset Police said officers were called to Mandale Road in Bournemouth at about 19:10 GMT on Wednesday.
A 14-year-old boy was discovered on nearby Gladdis Road having sustained a single stab wound.
He was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition, police said.
Police cordons are in place on Gladdis Road and Mandale Road as investigators carry out their inquiries.
Det Insp Katie Starkie, of Bournemouth CID, appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
She said: "I am particularly keen to speak to two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck and flagged officers down at the scene as I believe they may have witnessed some or all of the incident.
"We believe they turned right at the end of Mandale Road into Turbary Park Road."
Officers will be carrying out house-to-house inquiries and CCTV trawls, and residents could expect to see an "enhanced police presence" over the coming days, she added.
