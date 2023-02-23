Weymouth funfair scrapped over anti-social behaviour
- Published
Complaints about persistent anti-social behaviour have led to the scrapping of a visiting funfair.
Weymouth Town Council vetoed the majority of this year's bookings for the fair outside the Pavilion Theatre at a meeting on Wednesday.
Weymouth Pavilion CIC Director Phil Say said gangs of youths would often run riot through the theatre when the fair was in town.
Councillor Ryan Hope said the fair had been "unfairly targeted".
Concerns were raised about anti-social behaviour when hoteliers in the vicinity complained about unhappy guests and cancelled bookings, Mr Say said.
He added that the Pavilion also suffered a 25% downturn in trade: "Gangs of up to 30 youths would come in shouting, swearing and being fairly repellent.
"Patrons would turn on their heels and walk in the opposite direction, but trade would pick up when the fair wasn't there."
The venue was forced to employ security guards and on "a couple of occasions" had to call police.
Mr Say said the decision by council to ban the fair was a "double-edged sword" but it had been a "magnet for anti-social behaviour".
"I don't want to be a killjoy but enough was enough, we couldn't live with it anymore," he said.
Weymouth Town Council's Ryan Hope said the authority had tried to resolve the issues raised by interested parties and looked at reducing noise volumes and operating hours.
It had also sought alternative venues for the fairground but none were suitable.
Councillor Hope said: "It's unfair to blame the fairground for all the anti-social behaviour, it doesn't just happen when the fair is there, it's due to nightlife in the area.
"This will be a great disappointment for many and is a victory for the minority, I believe the fairground has been unfairly targeted and the council has lost £24,000 income because of this decision."
The fair will operate over the Easter holidays but will not return for the summer break or for other special occasions, such as the King's coronation, Mr Hope said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.