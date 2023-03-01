Dorset Council votes for second home tax increase
A council has voted for a policy that would see council tax double for second home owners in Dorset.
On Tuesday, Dorset Council voted unanimously in favour of a policy to double council tax on second homes and implement an empty home surcharge a year earlier.
The final vote will be at a council meeting in March but the legislation will have to be approved by parliament.
The council expects the policy to bring in an extra £10m a year.
Councillor Sherry Jespersen told the meeting that some second home owners in her North Dorset ward took an active part in community life.
The council also heard from second home owner Graeme Neale, who has what he described as a "small property" in Swanage, in addition to his home in Harrow.
He said he and his family spent more than 100 days a year in the resort, spending in local restaurants and shops and using the services of local builders.
'A privilege'
But deputy council leader Peter Wharf said: "It's a privilege to have a second home and this will be a relatively small charge for that privilege."
He added that the extra income for the council could help to make a difference to the local housing market.
Councillor David Gray said he would like to see a defined percentage of the extra second home income earmarked for affordable housing projects in the county.
The meeting heard that the policy needs to be adopted by the council by the end of March for the charges to apply 12 months later.
If there is any delay beyond the end of March the charges will not come into effect until 2025.
Even if approved the changes will not affect holiday homes in the county, which are mostly let out on a commercial basis and pay business rates rather than standard council tax.
