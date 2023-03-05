Bournemouth A338: Delays warning as roadworks begin
- Published
Three weeks of roadworks are set to begin on the main route through Bournemouth, prompting a warning of delays.
Carriageway and slip road closures will be in place on the A338 Wessex Way from Sunday evening while work is carried out on Braidley Road overbridge.
Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys.
A contraflow and 30mph limit will be in force between Bournemouth West Roundabout and St Pauls Roundabout.
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council said the eastbound carriageway and slip roads would remain closed until Friday, with all traffic using the westbound carriageway.
The westbound carriageway and slip roads will be closed from 12 to 17 March.
The final week will involve lane closures. The road will reopen at weekends.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.