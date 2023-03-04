Four further arrests over Wimborne stabbing
Police investigating the alleged stabbing of a man in his 50s have arrested four more people.
A man was found with "suspected stab wounds" at a home in Wimborne, Dorset, at 21:50 GMT on Sunday, police said.
Three people were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 38-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. Two men aged 18 and 35 and a 19-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The teenagers, from Wimborne, and the 35-year-old man from Fordingbridge have been bailed while police inquiries continue.
The 38-year-old woman from Wimborne and the 18-year-old attempted murder suspect, from Poole, remain in custody.
The alleged victim was taken to hospital following the incident in the Leigh Gardens area.
His wounds were serious but not life-threatening, Dorset Police previously said.
Detectives have appealed for residents to check their gardens for discarded items as well as to offer CCTV and dashcam footage.
