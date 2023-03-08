Christchurch crash: Tribute to woman killed by van
The family of a woman who was killed by a van as she crossed the road say they will be "forever heartbroken".
Jill Crisp, 79, was crossing Airfield Way, Christchurch, on 13 January when a Mercedes Sprinter drove into her path.
The driver, Brian Martindale, 57, from Bournemouth, was sentenced for causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving by Poole magistrates on Monday.
He was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and has been banned from driving for 12 months.
Following the sentencing, her family issued a tribute which said: "She was kind, selfless, always putting others before her own needs or wants.
"She was integral to our family, and her family was so important to her. She was such an amazing role model, our real life superhero who held us all together."
Sgt Jay Griffin of Dorset Police traffic unit said: "This case is another tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of even a momentary lapse in concentration when behind the wheel of a vehicle.
"I hope it serves as a reminder to motorists of the need to drive carefully and considerately at all times."
