Dorset police officer denies eight sex attacks on women
A serving police officer has pleaded not guilty to eight sex attacks including two rapes.
Dorset Police constable Ravi Canhye, 46, is accused of assaulting two women while he was off duty in April 2022.
He denied two rapes, an attempted rape, three assaults by penetration and a sexual assault on one woman, as well as one sexual assault on another woman.
The officer was bailed by a Bournemouth Crown Court judge ahead of a trial at Winchester Crown Court on 25 September.
Dorset Police previously said PC Canhye, of Fernhill Close in Poole, was suspended when the allegations were made and has remained suspended throughout the investigation.
