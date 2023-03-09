Bournemouth crash: Motorcyclist arrested over woman's death
- Published
A male motorcyclist has been arrested over a fellow rider's death in a crash with a car.
The man and woman were on a Honda motorbike which crashed on 11 February in Castle Lane West, Bournemouth.
The woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female car driver was unhurt.
Dorset Police said the male rider, who was seriously injured, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but declined to specify them.
