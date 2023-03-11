Weymouth student overcomes memory loss to gain diplomas
- Published
A disabled student who lives with a condition that can sometimes erase his memories says his challenges have made him "want to strive even more".
Thomas Hepburn, who is studying Level 4 Engineering at Weymouth College, was named the Association of Colleges Young Student of the Year for 2022/23.
Mr Hepburn, who is also severely dyslexic and uses a wheelchair, said his condition was similar to epilepsy.
He said it had meant he had to re-learn a lot of his lessons and college work.
The Association of Colleges said his "constant determination" had "inspired his classmates".
Mr Hepburn said: "My body's got a defence mechanism. As a way of trying to defend it from things that are stressing me out, it removes the memories.
"From a very young age I was diagnosed with fairly severe dyslexia so I always had this thing that people didn't really expect that I'd achieve too highly so I was always looking at my predicted grades and going, 'I'm just going to smash that out of the park.'"
Chris Bonney, deputy head of engineering, said: "The thing with Tom that impressed me as a lecturer - and inspired the rest of the group as well - was that the level of work and quality that was submitted was absolutely outstanding."
Mr Hepburn is also an apprentice at a defence firm as well as being a keen sailor, competing in the Hansa 303 class.
He is campaigning to get sailing reinstated at the Paralympic Games.
