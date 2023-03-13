Bournemouth Water: Discoloured tap water fine to use, firm says
Residents in two towns are being warned their tap water may be discoloured.
Bournemouth Water said a "potential change" in tap water colour was affecting residents in Bournemouth and Christchurch in Dorset.
"We would like to reassure any customers who may be affected that the water is fine to continue to use as normal," the firm said.
It added the cause was due to continued rain and poor weather conditions.
In a statement, a spokesman for the water firm said: "Recent rainfall has resulted in increased colour in the river that supplies the Knapp Mill Water Treatment Works.
"We'd like to reassure customers that we are monitoring the situation closely."
