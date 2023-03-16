Poole psychiatric hospital building plan submitted
An NHS trust has submitted plans for a new building in the grounds of a listed psychiatric hospital.
The two-storey unit would replace two buildings at the Grade II* listed St Ann's Hospital in Poole, Dorset.
It would accommodate up to 27 patients including those needing intensive care.
Dorset HealthCare University NHS Trust said the redevelopment would result in a net gain of three beds, allowing more patients to be cared for locally instead of being placed out of county.
The buildings to be demolished include a former warden's cottage and Kimmeridge Court, which currently houses the eating disorder service.
The main hospital building - a listed former sanitorium built in 1910 - will remain.
Anna Chainey, the trust's head of head of high acuity mental health services, said: "It is well documented that there is a growing demand for mental health support.
"The proposals would not only create new, modern treatment facilities for adults at St Ann's, but also revamp existing ward space which is in need of modernisation."
The proposed Chaddesley House unit is the second phase of a £35m redevelopment that saw new wards open in 2013.
Residents in four neighbouring properties have voiced concerns to Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council about loss of light from the building, although the trust's application did not specify the building's height.
