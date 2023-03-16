Dame Elisabeth Frink collection fetches over £255k at auction
- Published
Eleven works by sculptor Dame Elisabeth Frink have sold at auction for more than £255,000.
The collection included seven bronze sculptures and four works on paper.
The auction featured Standing Horse, the last sculpture Frink made before she died at her home in Woolland, near Blandford Forum, Dorset, in 1993.
Auction house Dreweatts said the "spectacular" private collection was sold by the executors of the estate of Jean Marsden.
The collection sold for £255,024, including buyer's premium.
Dog, a bronze which was commissioned to be sold in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, was the top selling lot fetching more than £69,000, including buyer's premium.
A maquette of Frink's 1962 commission for the Alcock and Brown memorial at Manchester airport - dedicated to aviators John Alcock and Arthur Brown, who made the first non-stop transatlantic flight in June 1919. soared above its £10,000 guide price.
The signed bronze sold for more than £40,000.
Francesca Whitham, head of sale, modern and contemporary at the Newbury auction house, said: "Bidding was strong across the collection proving the popularity and demand for the female artist and sculptor."
Dorset History Centre houses an extensive collection of photographs, film, interviews, studio, exhibition and business material donated by the sculptor's late son Lin Jammet.
A project to catalogue and repackage the vast collection began in October 2019.
