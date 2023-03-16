Poole: Cyclists' legal action in road closure campaign
A cycling charity has announced legal action as part of a campaign to ban motor vehicles from a narrow underpass.
The road under Keyhole Bridge in Poole, Dorset, was closed during the pandemic to benefit pedestrians and cyclists.
Cycling UK said Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council ignored government guidance when it reopened the road seven months later.
The council, which previously lost a judicial review over the route, said it had considered the issue carefully.
In 2021 the High Court ruled BCP Council had cut short a public consultation over whether to reopen the road.
The authority subsequently extended the consultation and found that a majority of respondents wanted the underpass in Whitecliff Road shut to traffic.
However the council's ruling Conservative group decided in December 2022 to keep the road open.
The authority said delaying traffic would result in a net cost of £2.5m over 20 years, while the Keyhole Bridge campaign group (KBG) said there would be a net benefit of £8.5m as a result of more cycling and walking.
Duncan Dollimore from Cycling UK said: "The council has ignored the guidance all councils are required to follow, despite having already lost one judicial review on Keyhole Bridge, costing it a great deal of time, money, and credibility."
Leigh Day solicitor Rowan Smith said: "Statutory guidance says that schemes such as the closure of Keyhole Bridge to motor vehicles should be retained unless there is substantial evidence to the contrary."
He added that papers had been filed with the High Court.
A BCP Council spokesperson said: "The decision to keep Whitecliff Road open to all traffic through Keyhole Bridge was made after carefully reviewing the policy context, all consultation responses, and the likely impact on the area.
"On balance Cabinet considered that the benefits of retaining the access as it is outweighed the benefits of closing it to vehicular traffic."
