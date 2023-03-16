Three due in court over fox hunting allegations in Dorset
Three men are due to appear in court in connection with alleged fox hunting.
The men, aged 21, 33 and 63, from the Blandford area, are accused of being involved in hunting a wild mammal with dogs in north Dorset.
Dorset Police's Rural Crime Team said it followed an investigation into an incident on 15 September 2022.
The men have been issued with postal requisitions and are due to appear before Weymouth magistrates on 7 June.
PC Sebastian Haggett said: "It is imperative that justice is allowed to run its course and I would also urge members of the public not to publish anything online or on social media that could risk prejudicing these proceedings."
