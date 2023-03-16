Man admits woman's crash death in stolen car in Mosterton
- Published
A man has admitted causing the death of a woman he hit while driving a stolen car in Dorset.
Nicole Bowden, 48, died and two other people were injured in the crash in Mosterton, near Beaminster, on 8 February.
Shane Bovey, 41, from Yeovil, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.
Prosecutors said two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving would be put to him at a later hearing.
Ms Bowden was walking on the A3066 Main Road when she was hit by a Mercedes CLK320 convertible, which had been taken by Bovey earlier that day.
She was taken by air ambulance to hospital but died the next day.
A woman in her 20s and her young son were also airlifted to hospital.
The boy had a broken eye socket and was put into an induced coma but has since recovered, the court was told.
Bovey, who appeared by video link from prison, was banned from driving and remanded in custody until the next hearing on 2 May.
