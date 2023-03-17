Weymouth protester cleared over Attenborough disturbance
A climate change protester arrested after attempting to approach Sir David Attenborough at a Michelin-star restaurant has been cleared of failing to comply with a dispersal order.
Emma Smart, 45, was arrested in November after an incident at Catch At The Old Fish Market in Weymouth.
She was issued with a Section 35 dispersal order before being arrested.
Ms Smart was found not guilty after a one-day trial at Poole Magistrates' Court.
A district judge was shown bodyworn camera footage that showed Miss Smart refusing to leave the restaurant where the broadcaster was dining.
Two police officers eventually dragged Miss Smart from the premises but she continued to shout up at the restaurant, the court heard.
Officers issued her with a Section 35 dispersal order and moments later she was arrested for failing to comply with the order and leave the area.
Deputy District Judge Clare Boichot said: "I'm not satisfied this was a reasonable amount of time to comply with the notice."
She said the whole incident lasted "no more than 18 minutes" and the defendant was given "just seconds" to comply with the notice before she was arrested.
