King Charles: Coronation to be shown on big screens in Dorset
- Published
Three open-air locations in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole are set to have big screens showing King Charles III's coronation.
The screens will be in the Lower Gardens, Bournemouth, The Quomps, Christchurch, and Baiter Park, Poole.
They will stream the live service and also the concert at Windsor Castle.
BCP Council said it hoped the screens would bring people together "to watch the events that mark this historic occasion".
During the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, on Saturday 6 May, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.
The concert the following day is expected to be a wide mix of music, dancing and a laser lightshow at Windsor Castle.
BCP council said it had been chosen to receive funding for the screens from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
Coronation weekend:
- Saturday 6 May: Coronation service in Westminster Abbey; coronation procession; Buckingham Palace balcony
- Sunday 7 May: Concert and lightshow at Windsor Castle; Coronation Big Lunch street parties
- Monday 8 May: Extra bank holiday; Big Help Out encouraging people to get involved in local volunteering
