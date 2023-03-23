Trains halted between Weymouth and Dorchester

No trains are expected to run to or from Weymouth until about 12:00 GMT

Rail passengers face major disruption as trains through Weymouth are stopped.

The line between Dorchester South and Weymouth is closed, affecting Great Western Railway and South Western Railway routes.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Passengers are advised to check with their train operator for the latest information on alternative travel."

Disruption is expected until about midday. Buses, which will operate from Weymouth, are being brought in.

Routes affected:

  • Great Western Railway routes between Gloucester / Bristol Parkway / Filton Abbey Wood / Westbury and Weymouth
  • South Western Railway routes between London Waterloo / Southampton Central / Brockenhurst / Bournemouth and Weymouth

