Dorset police and council leaders call for tougher parking fines
Police and council leaders in Dorset have written to the government to demand an increase in limits on parking fines.
The current £70 or £50 fine - which is halved if paid within 14 days - is no deterrent, the leaders said.
Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) David Sidwick said "selfish and irresponsible" parking was putting lives at risk during the summer months.
The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.
Bournemouth experienced gridlocked roads last summer after beachgoers double-parked, forcing some bus firms to abandon their routes.
In August a number of cars, ignoring parking restrictions, had to be moved from the roadside at Studland to allow fire crews to tackle a large heathland blaze.
The letter to Transport Secretary Mark Harper calls for fines to be raised to £150 or £100 if paid early.
The PCC and council leaders said many drivers were happy to pay £35 to park on double yellow lines because it was not much more than the cost of a daily car park charge.
Parking fines are limited by government regulations, usually to £70 or £50 depending on the severity of the offence.
Philip Broadhead, leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, said: "We remain hampered by the inadequacy of the government-mandated limit on fines for these offences.
"A change in this legislation to reflect the flexibility that London has would make a critical difference to ensuring that we can enforce considerate parking."
Dorset Council leader Spencer Flower said: "Illegal parking at Dorset beauty spots causes major risk to public safety, as well as inconvenience and frustration for local residents. I implore the Secretary of State to heed our call."
