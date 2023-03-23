Dorset Police make trespassing arrests at school
Police were called to a school after two pupils from other schools refused to leave the premises.
Dorset Police attended The Bishop of Winchester Academy in Mallard Road, Bournemouth, at about 13:32 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers arrested two people on suspicion of aggravated trespassing.
The school said students had to be "dismissed gradually" at the end of the day due to emergency vehicles blocking the usual exit.
Police said those arrested were "escorted from the premises and subsequently de-arrested".
"There was no threat made to anyone at the school," a police statement said. "Enquiries into the incident are continuing."
'Safe exit'
Jeff Williams, director of education for the Diocese of Winchester, said the trespassers had entered the academy field.
He added: "At no point were they within the school buildings nor did they pose a risk to the students and staff.
"The police were called and on arrival they dealt with the matter swiftly, while students were continuing in lessons with their teaching staff.
"Students were dismissed gradually at the end of the day from an alternative exit due to emergency vehicles blocking the safe exit of students.
"Parents and students have been reassured that the incident was dealt with promptly."
