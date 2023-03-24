Weymouth woman's family queries police action before death
A family has questioned the conduct of police who received a call from a mother of five the day before she was stabbed and strangled to death.
Sherrie Milnes, 51, was found dead in a flat in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, on 1 April 2021, hours after making a complaint of harassment.
Suspect Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at home in Portland the same day.
A pre-inquest review heard there was "insufficient evidence" that a lack of police action led to the deaths.
A previous hearing was told Ms Milnes made a call to police on 31 March to complain about Mr Doughty's behaviour.
Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin heard the healthcare assistant's family had raised questions over the conduct of the officers in their statements.
She said: "The main questions are about that call to Dorset Police on 31 March and how that was dealt with and whether a different dealing with that call would have made a difference."
Ms Griffin said that at this stage there was "insufficient evidence" to suggest the actions of the police were a contributory factor in Ms Milnes' death.
The inquest was adjourned until 7 June, while a separate hearing for Mr Doughty was set for 2 June.
The cases are being investigated by Dorset Police, the Independent Office for Police Conduct and Dorset Council.
