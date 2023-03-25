Weymouth: Family warns of railway dangers after girl's death
- Published
The family of a teenager found dead near train tracks has warned of the dangers of going near railway lines.
Roxy Phillips, 15, was discovered unresponsive by emergency services beside train tracks in Weymouth, Dorset, at 02:25 GMT on Thursday.
She was treated by paramedics before being pronounced dead at the scene.
Paying tribute to her, her family described the teenager as a strong young woman and her death as "a tragic accident" they would never overcome.
In a statement the family added: "We would like to raise awareness of the dangers of the railway tracks, unknown to most that the third rail is live 24 hours a day all year round.
"We will always love and miss you, our beautiful Roxy."
The family said they had been left "devastated" by the loss of the teenager, who was "an animal lover who loved horses especially her own horse Bradley".
Further inquiries into the incident are ongoing, police said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.