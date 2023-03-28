Eating disorders centre opens on Poole hospital site
An £8m centre for people with eating disorders has opened on a hospital campus.
The newly-built Kimmeridge Court at St Ann's Hospital in Poole will help to ease a national shortage of patient beds, Dorset HealthCare University NHS Trust said.
It will take up to 10 inpatients from Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
The unit is part of the ongoing £35m redevelopment of the hospital site.
Dr Carla Figueiredo, a consultant psychiatrist at the trust, said the previous six-bed unit was "not fit for purpose".
She said: "Sometimes people need to go out of area for their care. At one time we had five to seven patients out of area. Currently we have one.
"We're hoping with the increased capacity... there will be quicker access to the specialist inpatient care which means that people won't be as ill when they come in and there will be reduced length of stays."
Therapist and national service leader Jess Griffiths was treated for an eating disorder at St Ann's 20 years ago.
She said: "I was in tears when I came in here... and I just know so many people are going to benefit from this so it was really emotional... an amazing facility."
Former patient Allie Kenward said the building was more spacious and would keep more patients close to their families.
The two-storey building replaces its predecessor of the same name, which is earmarked for demolition as part of the hospital's redevelopment plans.
The referral rate to Dorset's eating disorders service increased by 53% in 2021/22 compared to the previous year, the NHS trust said.
Eman Shweikh, clinical director for mental health, said: "Being able to increase capacity and reduce wait times will mean we can provide treatment for those in need much more quickly, greatly improving a person's chances of making a full recovery."
