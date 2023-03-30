Camp Bestival Dorset: Daily line-ups and day tickets released
Camp Bestival has unveiled the daily line-ups for its 15th anniversary event in July, along with the release of early bird day tickets.
The four-day family-friendly festival will take place at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, from 27 to 30 July.
Headliners include The Kooks, Grace Jones and Craig David's TS5, along with Ella Henderson and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
Organisers said a "handful" of early bird day tickets would go on sale at 10:00 BST on Thursday.
Friday's entertainment includes The Kooks, Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Scouting for Girls and Elvana - Elvis-fronted Nirvana.
Grace Jones headlines the main stage on the Saturday. She shares the bill with Sam Ryder, Stereo MCs, The Bootleg Beatles and East 17's Christmas Special.
Craig David's TS5 will close the festival on Sunday night following Confidence Man, Jo Whiley's Festival Anthems, Dub Pistols and Junior Jungle.
As well as live music, Camp Bestival features circus skills, science explorations, bushcrafts and immersive theatre.
Festival curators and founders Josie and Rob da Bank said: "We create the festivals with love for a four-day experience but know that, for various reasons, some of you just want to come for the day."
Early bird adult tickets are priced from £70 for a day, plus booking fees. After they have sold, tier 1 day tickets start at £75 for adults. Children's tickets are priced according to age.
A sister Camp Bestival show will also be held in Shropshire in August.
