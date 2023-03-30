Dorset Council powerless over Portland asylum seeker centre
Dorset Council has admitted its is likely to be powerless to stop plans for a floating asylum seeker centre.
The authority said it was aware of discussions between the Home Office and the owners of Portland Port to site floating accommodation.
Local MP, Richard Drax, described the location as "entirely unsuitable".
The government announced new sites, including ex-military bases, will be used as migrant housing in a bid to cut down on hotel use.
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told the Commons: "The sheer number of small boats have overwhelmed the asylum system."
He said three new sites would help reduce the need to rely on private hotels but conceded that "these sites on their own will not end the use of hotels overnight".
Sites in Lincolnshire and Essex, plus another in East Sussex, could house "several thousand", he said.
He added the government is "exploring the possibility" of using ferries but no firm decision has been taken.
Portland Port has said it has been in discussions with the government and would make a statement at a later time.
'Limited input'
Mr Drax, MP for South Dorset, also speaking in the Commons, said: "Land-based reception camps in the right place have to be the solution."
In a statement Dorset Council said: "We have serious concerns about the suitability of the location for this facility.
"The council has had limited input and has no decision-making powers on this."
It is not known what type of asylum facility is being discussed, whether secure for those likely to be later deported, or an open facility.
Portland Labour councillor Paul Kimber said that if asylum seekers were to come they should be made welcome.
Mr Jenrick said the sites would be used to house single adult males and stressed it was not his "intention" that minors will be taken there.
He said new funding would be made available for local authorities to help deal with costs.
Portland Harbour was previously home to a five-storey ship prison ship, HMP Weare, a category C jail for male prisoners from June 1997 until August 2005.
