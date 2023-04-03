Poole Harbour: Pipeline sealed after onshore oil field leak
A pipeline from an oilfield that leaked into a harbour has been sealed, the harbour's commissioners have said.
About 200 barrels of oily water escaped from the pipeline, operated by Perenco, into Poole Harbour on 26 March.
Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) said 30 "slightly oiled" birds had now been spotted but added there had been no serious casualties.
The RSPB previously reported 15 birds with oil smudges had been spotted in the bay the day after the leak.
These included black-headed gulls, Mediterranean gulls, shelduck and mute swans.
"We are unaware of any other wildlife casualties as a result of the incident at this point," the harbour authority said.
"The RSPCA and RSPB are taking the lead in dealing with this issue."
Wildlife groups have warned about the long-term impact on the environment.
Shellfish producers in and around the harbour have also been advised to halt sales because of possible contamination from oil.
PHC said 140,000 litres of oily water has so far been recovered along with five tonnes of polluted beach and soil material.
The operation of 11 booms to contain the flow was "proving successful", it added.
It said clean-up work was continuing "non-stop" in Ower Bay and also along the Goathorn and Arne peninsulas.
The leak came from Wytch Farm, an oil field and processing facility that produces about 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The public have been urged to continue to avoid using the harbour.
PHC has also urged members of the public not to try and help with the clean-up.
Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water for ten minutes.
They should contact NHS 111 or seek medical attention from their GP if they feel unwell.
Oil and gas firm Perenco has set up an email address - uk.wytchfarm.claims@uk.perenco.com - for people affected by the spill to submit claims.
On Wednesday, environment minister Lord Benyon told the House of Lords the government would ensure the firm paid for the damage caused.
