Durdle Door: Teenagers rescued from rocks by helicopter
Four teenage girls have been rescued by a helicopter after being swept out to sea at a Dorset beauty spot.
Emergency services said they received multiple 999 calls about the girls who were shouting for help while clinging to rocks at Durdle Door.
Coastguards said the teenagers, who were wearing wetsuits, had been swimming when they were swept away.
The strong swell meant they could not be reached by lifeboat so had to be winched to safety.
Allan Norman, of HM Coastguard, said: "We received multiple 999 calls about youngsters screaming for help and there were clearly a lot of people concerned.
"We are grateful to all those that raised the alarm - we rushed to the scene and fairly quickly were able to speak to the casualties and provide some reassurance.
"They had on wetsuits and that was key. It's really important to be properly prepared.
"They were a little embarrassed but they didn't need to be, we are here to help."
