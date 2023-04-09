Dorchester: Murder arrests as man dies three weeks after assault
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man who sustained serious head injuries in an assault three weeks ago.
The man, in his 60s, was found at a property in Milford Road, Dorchester, at 21:05 GMT on 18 March. He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday.
The men, 18 and 20, remain in custody.
A 44-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to pervert the course of justice and assisting an offender.
The two arrested men have also been held on suspicion of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
The force said the deceased and the three arrested were known to each other.
Dorset Police said a cordon was in place and added people could expect to see an increased police presence in the area "over the coming days".
